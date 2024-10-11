Video: Stunning time lapse footage of the Northern Lights in the Harborough district

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We were treated to an amazing night last night, with the Northern Lights lighting up our skies.

Our thanks to everyone who sent in their photos - and a special thanks to Callum Hale for this fantastic time lapse video of the spectacular sight.

Click on this link to see your submitted photos: Wow, what a night (again!): Your wonderful Northern Lights photos in the skies of the Harborough district

Related topics:Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice