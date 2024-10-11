Video: Stunning time lapse footage of the Northern Lights in the Harborough district
We were treated to an amazing night last night, with the Northern Lights lighting up our skies.
Our thanks to everyone who sent in their photos - and a special thanks to Callum Hale for this fantastic time lapse video of the spectacular sight.
