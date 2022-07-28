Two sites near Harborough recognised once again for their high standards

Green flags are set to be raised across two sites near Market Harborough recognised for their high standards.

It is the second year Foxton Locks and East Carlton Country Park received the Green Flag Award by charity Keep Britain Tidy, which recognises well-managed and maintained parks and green spaces.

The scheme began 26 years ago and this year saw the highest number of places receive recognition with some 2,200 scooping awards.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “Parks are an essential part of our green infrastructure, playing a key role in our environmental sustainability.

“They are the beating heart of a community, providing countless benefits to people and wildlife.

“Importantly, they provide a green haven for everybody to enjoy, regardless of their age, social status or ability to pay for access.