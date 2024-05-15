The event is returning on June 1.

The sunny season will soon be underway as the arrival of Harborough Summer Fest fast approaches.

The Big Family Day Out is taking place on Saturday June 1 at Harborough Showground, from 12pm to 10pm.

Families can enjoy all the fun of the fair with an array of attractions from airshows, live music and fairground rides to monster trucks and magic shows.

Meanwhile entertainers, including stilt walkers, fire dancers and bubble performers, will be showcasing their skills among the crowds.

And the event will come to a close with a firework display.

Those seeking a much-needed pit stop can stop by at the Artisan Food Village and picnic area, and choose from a selection of fairground grub, ice cream vans and bars.

Tickets for children, from three to 15-years-old, are £16 and adults pay £32.

A family ticket can be purchased for £85.