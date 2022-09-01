Special woodland in Harborough will once again be open to the public this autumn
A special woodland in Market Harborough will once again be open to the public this autumn.
The Hammond Arboretum on Burnmill Road will open on Sunday October 9 from 2pm to 4.30pm in aid of the National Gardens Scheme charities.
The arboretum was planted by headmaster Francis Hammond between 1911 and 1937 in his garden at the rear of the Grammar School, now the Robert Smyth Academy.
It contains trees of national interest as well as specimens from the Americas and China.
Entry is £5 for adults, children free, and dogs on short leads are permitted. The Academy Parents Association will be serving home-made cream teas.
Most Popular
-
1
Special woodland in Harborough will once again be open to the public this autumn
-
2
What a weekend! Photos from this year's Harborough Food and Drink Festival
-
3
Scarecrow festival set to return to Lubenham
-
4
The top 10 gardening jobs to do in September
-
5
Skoda Vision 7S concept: Seven-seat electric SUV previews new model and design language
Since 1992 a small group of volunteers have helped restore the Arboretum, which had fallen into a distressed state through long-term neglect and the effects of severe weather.
Significant support through grants of money and freely given expert advice have meant that over the last 20 years the arboretum has been restored to a place of peace and beauty.