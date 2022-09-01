Special woodland in Harborough will once again be open to the public this autumn

The Hammond Arboretum

The Hammond Arboretum on Burnmill Road will open on Sunday October 9 from 2pm to 4.30pm in aid of the National Gardens Scheme charities.

The arboretum was planted by headmaster Francis Hammond between 1911 and 1937 in his garden at the rear of the Grammar School, now the Robert Smyth Academy.

It contains trees of national interest as well as specimens from the Americas and China.

Entry is £5 for adults, children free, and dogs on short leads are permitted. The Academy Parents Association will be serving home-made cream teas.

Since 1992 a small group of volunteers have helped restore the Arboretum, which had fallen into a distressed state through long-term neglect and the effects of severe weather.