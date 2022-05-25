Popular country show in Harborough district is set to bounce back bigger and better than ever before next month

Blaston Show will go aheaSubmitted photod north of Market Harborough on Sunday June 26 after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic

A popular country show in the Harborough district is set to bounce back bigger and better than ever before next month.

Blaston Show will go ahead north of Market Harborough on Sunday June 26 after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.

The rural spectacular, which stretches back over 60 years, attracts up to 5,000 people every year.

It’s being staged this summer just outside Slawston, between Market Harborough and Uppingham.

And it can be found using the What 3 Words app – enter ///conquests.starts.headliner on the app and you will be directed to the main gate.

The Rockets Children's Motorbike Display Team will supercharge this year’s extravaganza.

Also new for 2022 is a laser clay shoot.

Blaston Hound Show has been incorporated into the main Blaston Show for the first time.

And both terrier racing and the dog show will be back, with classes for all dogs from Kennel Club registered to Heinz 57 varieties.

While equestrian and agricultural classes should be entered in advance, dog show classes are entries on the day.

Arena Eventing is making its debut and there will be traditional hunter and showing classes.

They will feature Working Hunter, Ridden Hunter, Coloured Cobs, and Mountain and Moorland as well as a whole lot more.

Showjumping competitions will test riders to the limit and the fancy dress class is open to everyone, with or without a pony.

The theme for this year is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A stunning variety of vintage cars and tractors will be on display.

Many of the cars will have taken part in the morning's 30-mile Classic Car Run.

The event starts at the Fox Inn at Hallaton and finishes in the Main Ring at the showground.

Blaston Show will also be getting behind the Air Ambulance Service and Home Start South Leicestershire charities.

Tickets can be bought online at www.blastonshow.co.uk or on the gate, which opens at 8am on the day.