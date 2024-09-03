New £150,000 playground announced for popular farm attraction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular farm park attraction has announced plans to open a new playground area later this year.

The investment in the play facility has been claimed to be the biggest single investment by Mini Meadows Farm in the development of their facilities since it opened twelve years ago.

The visitor attraction shared concept art on social media showcasing new climbing structures, swings, slides and picnic areas. The playground will feature areas specially designed for both younger and older children, with the new structures replacing the original play equipment which was installed when the farm park opened in 2012.

The new play facility is the second significant play area to open at Mini Meadows Farm this year after the attraction unveiled a new lakeside play trail ahead of this year’s summer holiday period. The new play features add to an extensive indoor play area and undercover sand pit which form part of the attraction’s daily play offering.

Development of the new play area commenced on Wednesday, 21st August and the farm park’s management team remain confident that the play area will open this year providing that the weather remains relatively dry.

“The new playground is the most exciting development in the history of Mini Meadows Farm. Over the last twelve years we’ve constantly reinvested in the farm to enhance the visitor offering as we strive to continue delighting our guests,” said Mini Meadows Farm owner, Ben Barraclough.

“We’ve already opened a significant lakeside play trail this summer and our new state of the art play area will take our total investment in new play equipment to over £150,000 this year alone. Our previous play equipment has served us well, but we know that our new play offering will take the farm to the next level.”

A definitive date for the new playground opening has not yet been confirmed by Mini Meadows Farm but the attraction have vowed to keep their social media followers updated on the progress of the development.