New cycling store opens next door to 'destination café' geared towards cyclists in the Harborough district

The new store has opened.

A new cycling store has moved next door to a 'destination café' geared towards cyclists in the Harborough district.

Cycling brand Giant UK has opened a new store in Tugby, neighbouring Cafe Ventoux.

Ian Beasant, managing director of Giant UK, said: “After a short break, we’re back in the local area to continue supporting the existing loyal consumers we served at Giant Rutland.

“The all-new and improved store has something for all cyclists and is perfectly placed in rural Leicestershire.”

Store Manager Ady Turner added: “Customers have already shown a huge interest in the store and joining our community. We can’t wait to welcome them back. We’re amazingly situated, with many great cycling routes and the cafe next door.”

Customers can browse a wide selection of bikes - and the store also hires bikes to people wanting to explore local rides.