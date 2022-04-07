New bike rides designed to get more women cycling more often will take place in Harborough

New bike rides designed to get more women cycling more often will take place in Market Harborough.

The new Breeze rides have been organised by Welland Valley Cycling Club and supported by British Cycling.

Club chair Jon Durnan said: “Breeze is all about remembering how good it is to ride a bike with friends and I’m confident that they will be very popular.”

Breeze rides are designed to help women get more confident on a bike, make fewer journeys by car and have fun.

Judith Rout, who will be leading the rides, said: “Women can feel a bit put off if they feel they have to keep up with men who are often physically stronger.

“On these rides we’ll always ride at the pace of the slowest rider and no one will ever get left behind.

"However, if you’re male and feeling like you’d like to take part too, the good news is that we hope to be running guided rides for anyone to join fairly soon.”

The first Breeze ride will take place at 1.30pm on Sunday April 24 and there will be weekly rides after that.

You can find all the details by going onto www.letsride.co.uk and typing in 'Market Harborough' into the location box.