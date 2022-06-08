Interactive map will show 1,800 miles of public footpaths in Harborough and across Leicestershire this summer

Ramblers will be able to use an interactive map to explore 1,800 miles of public footpaths in Harborough and across Leicestershire this summer.

The special online tool allows people to see right of way footpaths throughout the county as well as highlighting over 150 specific walks.

The map also allows walkers to filter by routes distance and elements of interest, such as historic locations or family-friendly walks that pass play areas.

The hikes are also measured by difficulty so you can judge which ones you would like to tackle.

Leicestershire County Council is also highlighting the health benefits of physical activity - and the boost to the environment of getting around on foot.Research shows that most people in Leicestershire go walking, cycling, or riding at least once a month.

And many residents say they see access to the countryside as vital.

Leicestershire’s public footpaths make up 40 per cent of highways in the county.

They are also used regularly in both town and rural locations for practical travel and leisure.Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We’re encouraging everyone to try out our great network of public footpaths.

“Our county has some beautiful walks, to help people improve their health and helping us reach our net zero targets too,” said Cllr O’Shea.

To find out more, use the interactive map and plan your own footpath walk please go to: https://www.choosehowyoumove.co.uk/walks/

Any issues or problems with public footpaths can be reported at: https://bit.ly/3MSPSoY