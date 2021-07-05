Harborough residents can get vouchers for £300 off a new electric bike

People in Harborough are being offered good deals on electric bikes after the county and city councils have linked up with the Department for Transport.

The county council is giving people the chance to apply for a voucher which gives them £300 off a new bike.

The Wheels to Work scheme eBike fleet – which loans bikes to commuters - is also being expanded.

And free cycle training is on offer, alongside eBike try-out events over the summer.

Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, county council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Electric bikes are fantastic for people making longer journeys who may not be used to cycling, or need more assistance when they cycle.

“You still have to pedal so it is a fantastic form of exercise.

“The more people cycling around our county and city the better, every person choosing to leave their car at home is a winner for the environment.”

He added: “I encourage anyone who is interested in getting into cycling - or learning more about electric bikes - to sign up to a training course and speak to our teams about the benefits of owning an electric bike.”

People in Harborough can claim their voucher by signing up to a training course run by the county council’s sustainable travel team. The county council is hosting drop-in events where you can find out more about the benefits of electric bikes and try one for yourself.

To discover more about the benefits of electric bikes and to sign up to the city or county schemes visit www.choosehowyoumove.co.uk/cycling/ebike and https://www.choosehowyoumove.co.uk/santander-cycles-leicester/The initiatives are being bankrolled by £250,000 from the Department for Transport’s e-cycle extension fund.