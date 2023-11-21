Harborough golf club's annual Captain's Drive In putts the ‘fun’ in fundraising
The four captains took to the green on Sunday
Market Harborough Golf Club putt the ‘fun’ in fundraising during its annual Captain's Drive In.
The four captains, Carolyn Jones, Gary Dewis, Earl Harrison and George Herbert, took to the green on Sunday (November 19) to score for their chosen causes.
The charities supported during the event were Cancer Research, Homestart and Mencap.
And, the club flag was put at half-mast in tribute to late club member John Ward who passed away recently.