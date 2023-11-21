News you can trust since 1854
Harborough golf club's annual Captain's Drive In putts the ‘fun’ in fundraising

The four captains took to the green on Sunday
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT
Clubbing together...men's captain Gary Dewis, lady captain Carolyn Jones, senior captain Earl Harrison and junior captain George Herbert. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERClubbing together...men's captain Gary Dewis, lady captain Carolyn Jones, senior captain Earl Harrison and junior captain George Herbert. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Market Harborough Golf Club putt the ‘fun’ in fundraising during its annual Captain's Drive In.

The four captains, Carolyn Jones, Gary Dewis, Earl Harrison and George Herbert, took to the green on Sunday (November 19) to score for their chosen causes.

The charities supported during the event were Cancer Research, Homestart and Mencap.

And, the club flag was put at half-mast in tribute to late club member John Ward who passed away recently.

