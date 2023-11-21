Harborough golf club's annual Captain's Drive In putts the ‘fun’ in fundraising

The four captains took to the green on Sunday

Clubbing together...men's captain Gary Dewis, lady captain Carolyn Jones, senior captain Earl Harrison and junior captain George Herbert. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Market Harborough Golf Club putt the ‘fun’ in fundraising during its annual Captain's Drive In.

The four captains, Carolyn Jones, Gary Dewis, Earl Harrison and George Herbert, took to the green on Sunday (November 19) to score for their chosen causes.

The charities supported during the event were Cancer Research, Homestart and Mencap.