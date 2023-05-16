Fundraising concert in Harborough district village aims to raise money for local causes
A fundraising concert in Harborough is aiming to make a difference to local causes.
Music in the Park is taking place on Saturday June 10, from 5.30pm, in the grounds of Wistow Hall.
Families are invited to bring a picnic while settling in to enjoy an evening of live music.
A fireworks display against the backdrop of Wistow Hall will bring the event to a close.
Ticket proceeds will go to Leicestershire-based charities LOROS hospice, Focus (which supports young people) and Charity Link (which supports those in poverty).
Tickets are £20.
Event organiser Diana Brooks said: “Two live bands will be playing popular hits from across the decades. A five-piece live band called ‘Suzy Goes Commando’ followed by the award-winning ‘Hathern Brass Band’.
“The evening finishes with a fabulous Fireworks display in front of Wistow Hall."
Visit www.wistow.com for information and booking.