News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Fundraising concert in Harborough district village aims to raise money for local causes

Music in the Park is taking place on Saturday June 10.

By The Newsroom
Published 16th May 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:12 BST
Fireworks will bring the concert to a close.Fireworks will bring the concert to a close.
Fireworks will bring the concert to a close.

A fundraising concert in Harborough is aiming to make a difference to local causes.

Music in the Park is taking place on Saturday June 10, from 5.30pm, in the grounds of Wistow Hall.

Families are invited to bring a picnic while settling in to enjoy an evening of live music.

A fireworks display against the backdrop of Wistow Hall will bring the event to a close.

Most Popular

Ticket proceeds will go to Leicestershire-based charities LOROS hospice, Focus (which supports young people) and Charity Link (which supports those in poverty).

Tickets are £20.

Event organiser Diana Brooks said: “Two live bands will be playing popular hits from across the decades. A five-piece live band called ‘Suzy Goes Commando’ followed by the award-winning ‘Hathern Brass Band’.

“The evening finishes with a fabulous Fireworks display in front of Wistow Hall."

Visit www.wistow.com for information and booking.

Related topics:HarboroughLeicestershire