Fireworks will bring the concert to a close.

A fundraising concert in Harborough is aiming to make a difference to local causes.

Music in the Park is taking place on Saturday June 10, from 5.30pm, in the grounds of Wistow Hall.

Families are invited to bring a picnic while settling in to enjoy an evening of live music.

A fireworks display against the backdrop of Wistow Hall will bring the event to a close.

Ticket proceeds will go to Leicestershire-based charities LOROS hospice, Focus (which supports young people) and Charity Link (which supports those in poverty).

Tickets are £20.

Event organiser Diana Brooks said: “Two live bands will be playing popular hits from across the decades. A five-piece live band called ‘Suzy Goes Commando’ followed by the award-winning ‘Hathern Brass Band’.

“The evening finishes with a fabulous Fireworks display in front of Wistow Hall."