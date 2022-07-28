Foxton Locks wins another national accolade as it is named one of the ‘Marvels of the Modern Waterways’

Foxton Locks has been named one of the Marvels of the Modern Waterways.

Based near Market Harborough, the longest and steepest staircase of locks in Britain has been named one of the Marvels of the Modern Waterways.

The vote was carried out to mark 10 years since the Canal & River Trust was set up as a charity to look after 2,000 miles of canals and rivers in England and Wales.

Foxton Locks has been recognised alongside a soaring aqueduct in North Wales, a three-and-a-half-mile canal tunnel in Yorkshire and a ‘stairway to heaven’ flight of 21 locks in Warwickshire.

Stretching back over 200 years, the brilliant feat of engineering genius in south Leicestershire was picked by Britain’s boaters and canal supporters to celebrate the renaissance of the nation’s historic canal network.

The Grade II*-listed site is home to the longest, steepest staircase flight of locks in Britain and sits in 34 acres of stunning rolling Harborough countryside with a whole range of wildlife.

Alongside the locks there’s also the remains of the unique Inclined Boat Lift - which is listed as a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Every year over 400,000 people visit Foxton Locks and more than 4,000 boats make their way up and down the magnificent staircase of locks.

Richard Parry, chief executive at the Canal & River Trust, said: “Having served as the arteries that fuelled the Industrial Revolution 200 years ago, today the canal network across England and Wales is busier than ever with boats navigating this unique living heritage.

“The list of must-see spots the public has chosen showcases the breadth of what the waterways have to offer, from stunning feats of engineering to the growing role canals have as beautiful places to spend time and reap the health and wellbeing benefits of being by the water,” said Mr Parry.

“The creation of the Canal & River Trust 10 years ago has been a great achievement, putting the waterways in trust for the nation and continuing the renaissance of this wonderful living heritage that is the finest of its type in the world.

“The latest chapter in the story is only just under way and brings its own challenges, with the 250-year-old canals vulnerable to changing weather patterns.