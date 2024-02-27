All the cuddles. Image: Mini Meadows Farm

A popular farm park near Harborough has welcomed a fluffy flock of lambs just in time for spring.

Over 20 lambs have arrived at the Mini Meadows Farm, near Welford, since the middle of February.

According to meteorologists, spring starts officially on the first day of March while others consider Spring Equinox, on March 20, as the official marker.

Spring kisses for Farmer Mollie. Image: Mini Meadows Farm

But for farm owner Ben Barraclough lambs are the real spring deal. He said: “Seeing the lambs in the fields really does mark the official start of spring.

“This year we have welcomed over twenty baby lambs so far, and the number of new arrivals grows

each day, whether it be lambs, piglets, chicks or ducklings.

