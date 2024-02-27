News you can trust since 1854
Fluffy arrival marks spring at popular farm park near Harborough

Over 20 lambs have arrived at Mini Meadows Farm
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Feb 2024, 13:49 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 17:18 GMT
All the cuddles. Image: Mini Meadows FarmAll the cuddles. Image: Mini Meadows Farm
A popular farm park near Harborough has welcomed a fluffy flock of lambs just in time for spring.

Over 20 lambs have arrived at the Mini Meadows Farm, near Welford, since the middle of February.

According to meteorologists, spring starts officially on the first day of March while others consider Spring Equinox, on March 20, as the official marker.

Spring kisses for Farmer Mollie. Image: Mini Meadows FarmSpring kisses for Farmer Mollie. Image: Mini Meadows Farm
But for farm owner Ben Barraclough lambs are the real spring deal. He said: “Seeing the lambs in the fields really does mark the official start of spring.

“This year we have welcomed over twenty baby lambs so far, and the number of new arrivals grows

each day, whether it be lambs, piglets, chicks or ducklings.

“The arrival of the lambs is the most highly anticipated news of the whole year. We have customers calling us just after Christmas to find out when they can come down to the farm and bottle feed the lambs.”

