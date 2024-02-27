Fluffy arrival marks spring at popular farm park near Harborough
A popular farm park near Harborough has welcomed a fluffy flock of lambs just in time for spring.
Over 20 lambs have arrived at the Mini Meadows Farm, near Welford, since the middle of February.
According to meteorologists, spring starts officially on the first day of March while others consider Spring Equinox, on March 20, as the official marker.
But for farm owner Ben Barraclough lambs are the real spring deal. He said: “Seeing the lambs in the fields really does mark the official start of spring.
“This year we have welcomed over twenty baby lambs so far, and the number of new arrivals grows
each day, whether it be lambs, piglets, chicks or ducklings.
“The arrival of the lambs is the most highly anticipated news of the whole year. We have customers calling us just after Christmas to find out when they can come down to the farm and bottle feed the lambs.”