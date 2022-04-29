Family-run holiday attraction near Harborough is battling to win a coveted national tourism accolade

Brook Meadow is one of only three businesses contesting the ‘Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year’ award in the Visit England Awards of Excellence 2022.

A family-run holiday attraction near Market Harborough is battling to win a coveted national tourism accolade.

Brook Meadow is one of only three businesses contesting the ‘Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year’ award in the Visit England Awards of Excellence 2022.

Sitting in rolling countryside near Sibbertoft, the 20-acre tourist site will go head to head with just two other businesses, Derbyshire’s Landal Sandybrook and Secret Meadows in Suffolk, to be crowned top dog.

Claire Hart joined her parents Jasper and Mary Hart four years ago to fire creative new life into the 30-year-old multiple award-winning complex.

And the Hart family are now guaranteed to bring home gold, silver or bronze at the glittering awards ceremony at the Library of Birmingham on Wednesday June 8.

Co-owner Claire said: “We are beyond delighted to have been chosen as a finalist amongst such fierce competition, particularly given that the last couple of years have seen even more camping and campsites popping up all over the UK due to the pandemic.

“To be just one of three businesses in the country to be chosen in this hotly-contested category is recognition for what’s been years of effort and vision by my family and the whole Brook Meadow team, but especially over the last two intense and challenging years,” said Claire, an architect and interior designer.

Jasper and Mary Hart with their daughter Claire Hart and the site.

“Whilst we’d be absolutely thrilled to win gold, watching the business go from strength to strength and seeing even more people and families come and enjoy our beautiful site is a reward itself to be honest.

“We – my father, Jasper, my mother, Mary and myself - feel immensely proud and honoured to be guardians of such a beautiful part of the county and, indeed, the country.

“We can’t wait to represent Leicester on the national stage.

“Keep your fingers crossed for us!”

Visit England Chief Executive Patricia Yates said: “These awards celebrate the businesses and individuals in tourism across England who have delivered excellence during the last year - and it is fantastic to see such an outstanding list of finalists.

“The impressive list reflects the sheer scale of innovation, quality, and experiences across England’s tourism industry, and I congratulate all the finalists and wish them the very best of luck,” she said.

“Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism.

“This year’s awards are also an opportunity to acknowledge the determination and dedication of tourism businesses as they rebuild and continue to champion best practice and customer service excellence, providing visitors with a stand-out experience.”

Despite scooping a string of regional accolades over the years this is the first time that Brook Meadow has been a finalist for a national tourism award.

Claire has used her skills to conjure a natural play area and set up an outside cinema and pizza nights as well as landscaping the whole camp with hedging to create private areas.