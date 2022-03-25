Family-run holiday attraction near Harborough has again been saluted as one of the best businesses in the East Midlands

Brook Meadow has again been saluted as one of the best businesses in the East Midlands.

A family-run holiday attraction near Market Harborough has again been saluted as one of the best businesses in the East Midlands.

Brook Meadow, sitting on the edge of Sibbertoft, is already a multi-award winning lakeside camping and glamping site.

And it has just been crowned winner of the ‘self-catering / holiday park’ category in the Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2021.

Owners Jasper and Mary Hart with their daughter Claire Hart and the site.

The accolades make up the regional heat of the national Visit England Awards for Excellence.

Brook Meadow’s co-owner Claire Hart is now hoping that they are in with a chance to win big there too - despite tough competition up and down the country.

Beautiful Brook Meadow is surrounded by 400 acres of peaceful pasture and arable land, with 20 acres designated for holidaying and a breath-taking five-acre lake.

The glamping, camping and caravanning centre sits just a cannonball’s shot away from the iconic and decisive Battle of Naseby in the English Civil War in June 1645.

Brook Meadow has again been saluted as one of the best businesses in the East Midlands.

And it’s harvested a string of top awards since Claire joined her parents Jasper and Mary Hart to fire vital new life into the 30-year-old centre four years ago.

Claire’s skills as an architect and interior designer have transformed the site and its fortunes.

They have created a sustainably-created play area, introduced an outside cinema and pizza nights and landscaped the whole site with natural hedging.

“Brook Meadow is such a special place, surrounded by quintessential English countryside of rolling hills and farmland but centrally located for easy access from most places in the UK.

“I’m delighted that, in partnership with my parents, we’ve been able to build on their considerable legacy to create a campsite for the post-pandemic era,” said Claire.

“They were certainly pioneers when they built a 5 acre-fishing lakeside campsite in the 1990s.

“Now, together, we’ve created a site that caters for the post-pandemic market, where people can safely holiday together in the great outdoors, in a range of stunning, bespoke accommodation options to suit a range of budgets in beautiful surrounds.

“When people go on holiday, they want to be wowed.

“Winning this latest award is testament to Brook Meadow achieving just that.