Explore three beautiful gardens in the Harborough district

Tulips at Westbrook house, Little Bowden

Spring is well and truly in the air - and you can enjoy the brilliant sunshine and breathe in the fresh air while exploring three extraordinary gardens in the Harborough district.

These wonderfully inspiring celebrations of flowers, plants and trees at their colourful best are opening up in May as part of the Leicestershire National Garden Scheme.

Three beautiful gardens are opening over the first bank holiday weekend in May.

In the north of Harborough district, Hedgehog Hall at Tilton on the Hill (LE7 9DE) throws open its doors on Sunday May 1.

A plant lover’s paradise, there are herbaceous borders, a lavender walk and a herb garden.

The sheltered walled courtyard contains a collection of hosta, acers, ferns, a wisteria and climbing hydrangea and more.

Opening on the same day is Westview at Great Glen (LE8 9EH).

The walled cottage garden stars some rare and unusual plants, many grown from seed.

On display is small auricula theatre and stone alpine troughs.

Both gardens will open from 11am-4pm.

Hedgehog Hall and Westview are also open between the same times on Bank Holiday Monday May 2.

Opening on Sunday May 1 is Westbrook House in Little Bowden (LE16 8AX) in Market Harborough.

Go along and soak up a very special tulip time from 10.30am - 5pm.

Over 10,000 terrific tulips have been planted and there is so much more to see in this splendid six-acre garden.

You’ll also be able to roam through a new secret garden with fernery and water feature added in 2021, a courtyard which houses a collection of over 270 miniature and very small Hostas, access to the bluebell woodland area under a weeping willow tree and over a river bridge which leads to a folly.

A Leicestershire National Garden Scheme spokeswoman said: “In 2021 the National Garden Scheme donated over £3 million to its beneficiary charities and we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK.

“Our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.”