Explore our stunning local countryside at Harborough District Walking Festival

Do you like to walk – and would you like to explore Harborough district’s stunning countryside?

If so then Harborough District Walking Festival being staged later this month will be just the outdoors thing for you.

The new four-day event is being put on by experienced Blue Badge Tourist Guide James Carpenter along with his colleague George Keeping.

“This is a first for the district and unlike my town and village guided walks these are countryside guided walks.

“We have organised a series of seven guided walks over a 4-day period from Thursday May 26 to Sunday May 29,” said James.

“We have so much beautiful countryside in Harborough district, which is often overlooked by locals and as a holiday destination.

“George and I will take the walkers out in the countryside, talk about what is around them and show them things that they may not be aware of.

“We also go into some of the lovely villages in the district and offer some interesting facts and details,” added James, of Great Bowden, near Market Harborough.

“Apart from one, all of the walks are circular and we have planned to finish close to a café or pub.”

You can find full details of the walking festival here: https://www.harboroughwalks.org/walking-festival

James is well known in Market Harborough for the intriguing ghost walks he holds in late autumn.

“Since retiring last year Harborough council have also sponsored me to present a programme of guided walks,” he said.