Desborough residents set to go back in time as forties event returns this summer

The nostalgia event will be returning in September. Image by Fernandoschi pixabay.com

Forties Day will be foxtrotting into Desborough town centre this summer.

Four hours of forties fun, music, stalls, rides and nostalgia are on the cards for residents on Saturday September 9, from midday to 4pm.

The event returns after last year's celebration was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

Attractions will include children's rides, music, a parade of classic vehicles and people will be getting their forties on in full fancy dress.

Desborough Town Council is leading the organising and funding of the event but is appealing for help make the day a success.

Events committee chair Cllr Dean Cornwall said: "This is a very popular event and the town council is eager to welcome members of the community to help on the day.”

"This event is an opportunity to promote town centre businesses and shops and help local organisations raise money for their activities.

"We hope that many of the entertainments and musicians who were disappointed last year will be available to attend this year."

Those interested in hiring a pitch, volunteering or joining the vehicle parade can contact the town clerk Graham Thomson at [email protected] or on the council's website.

Commercial stalls will be £25 to £50 depending on size of the organisation and type of stall. Charity and local groups' stalls will cost £15. Exhibitors will be expected to provide their own stalls. A limited number of gazebos will be available for hire at acost of £10.