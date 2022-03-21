11 beautiful photos in the Harborough district that will lift your spirits - and show that spring is arriving

It really feels like spring is now upon us, with the beautiful sunshine putting smiles on everyone's faces (let's ignore the chilly winds for now!).

Our photographer Andrew Carpenter was out and about in the area and captured these spring scenes.

For those who can't get out, here are some photos that will put a smile on your face.

Spring is in the air Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers in Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Spring is in the air Flowers on the Square in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Spring is in the air Flowers on the Square in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Spring is in the air Walkers enjoy the sunshine at Foxton locks. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER