Blooming lovely in Foxton. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

11 beautiful photos in the Harborough district that will lift your spirits - and show that spring is arriving

For those who can't get out, here are some photos that will put a smile on your face

By Photos by Andrew Carpenter
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:56 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:58 pm

It really feels like spring is now upon us, with the beautiful sunshine putting smiles on everyone's faces (let's ignore the chilly winds for now!).

Our photographer Andrew Carpenter was out and about in the area and captured these spring scenes.

1. Spring is in the air

Market Harborough in Bloom volunteers in Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

2. Spring is in the air

Flowers on the Square in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

3. Spring is in the air

Flowers on the Square in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

4. Spring is in the air

Walkers enjoy the sunshine at Foxton locks. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

