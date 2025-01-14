New year, new look for 24-hour gym in Market Harborough after significant refurbishment

The new-look gym.

A popular 24-hour gym in Market Harborough is sporting a brand-new look for 2025.

Snap Fitness, in Three Manors Retail Park, has undergone some major changes including a new group exercise studio, new equipment, additional changing areas and recovery equipment.

The refurbishment represents a notable investment in the facility from the gym’s owner after opening of the location in 2013.

Gym assistant manager Sammi Stevens said: “We’re over the moon with the work that’s been done to the gym.

“Having been open for over ten years, our loyal members absolutely love the changes and they’ve been a huge hit. The new equipment and the way the gym now looks reflects what gym go-ers are now looking for with a fresh layout and atmosphere.

“Many people see January as a huge opportunity to turn over a new leaf and we’re excited to have already seen some new faces in the gym who want to give it a try.”

Snap Fitness has over 100 gyms across the UK & Ireland.