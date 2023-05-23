New Loros Hospice shop welcomes back Harborough customers following relocation

Staff and volunteers outside the new Loros shop on Coventry Road in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

LOROS Hospice is welcoming customers to its new Harborough shop.

Proceeds from the new shop, in Coventry Road, will raise funds for the Leicestershire-based hospice. The new, bigger premises offers a bigger selection of items for residents to browse and customers are being offered a promotional voucher for their first purchase during the first month.

Long-serving volunteer Rita Berry had the honour of cutting the ribbon as the shop was opened this morning (Tuesday).

Illa Patel and Sheila Watson of Loros with the free vouchers valid until June 24. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Retail manager Gary McMillan-Dale said: “The grand opening of our Market Harborough shop is a special occasion for LOROS, and we’re excited to continue providing our vital services to the local community. We look forward to welcoming Market Harborough residents to our new shop and sharing the day with them.”

The team is also looking for 25 volunteers to help with a variety of roles.

For more information email [email protected] or speak to staff in store.