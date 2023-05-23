Harborough riders geared up for annual fundraiser in support of Macmillan Cancer

News you can trust since 1854
Riders in Harborough geared up to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support during an annual fundraiser
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:42 BST
Putting the 'fun' in fundraising.

Riders in Harborough geared up to raise thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support during an annual fundraiser.

The Macmillan Harborough Sportive, organised by Welland Valley Cycling Club, took place at the weekend.

Nearly 200 riders started and finished at Grange Farm in Thorpe Langton after taking on four challenging routes.

A barbecue, with a donation of beer from Langton Brewery, and live music topped off the day.

Proceeds are still being chalked up, but the charity believes the total will be close to £6,000.

Chair of Macmillan’s Market Harborough fundraising group, Eunice Loney, said: “It was a wonderful event. The weather was kind, the venue was perfect and there was a lot of space to sit outside.

“It’s such a popular event. We’re hoping even more people will sign up next year.”

Visit wellandvalleycc.co.uk for more information on the cycling club.

Related topics:HarboroughMacmillan Cancer Support