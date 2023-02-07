Council distributes £1million to help Leicestershire families battle rising bills

Leicestershire County Council has given out £1million since Autumn to help families tackle the cost of living crisis.

A fund supporting Leicestershire residents struggling with rising food and fuel costs has given out £1million since its launch in the autumn.Leicestershire County Council has allocated two-thirds of its £1.5million pot through charities, schools, food banks, social care services and other organisations.The fund – which offers up to £170 to homes and is part of the Government’s Household Support Fund - is open until March 27. Anyone struggling is encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Cabinet member for health and wellbeing Louise Richardson said: “Residents are feeling the impact of soaring energy and food bills. Although we can’t control the factors pushing up prices, we can support those who are feeling the impact the most.

“We’re committed to doing what we can to help and I’d encourage people to apply.”

The pot is part of the council’s £14.8million support package to help people make ends meet. This includes through energy efficiency grants and advice and a Greener Living Project - helping to cut household bills through fully-funded loft and wall insulation, solar panels, heat pumps and efficient windows and doors.

Families are also set to benefit from school meal vouchers during February half term.