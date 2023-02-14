MP Alberto Costa and Iain Kirkpatrick, CEO at MHBS.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa has visited three new homes in Lutterworth, which are part of a scheme to provide housing to those in need.

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has invested £2 million in six brand new homes in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project is part of the society’s recently launched ‘Thrive Agenda’ and the first homes have been handed over to Midlands-based housing association, Platform Housing Group. The company will allocate tenants from the area, including refugees from Ukraine.

The Thrive Agenda aims to give back to the community and involves a wide range of community activities to be implemented over 2023 and beyond.

Mr Costa was joined on the visit by the MHBS chief executive Iain Kirkpatrick and Platform’s chief operations officer Marion Duffy.

He said: “This is a wonderful initiative from Market Harborough Building Society in providing more excellent quality affordable homes for local people, and I am hugely grateful to them and to Platform who will be overseeing their future use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is a shortage of affordable homes locally in South Leicestershire and nationally too, however I very much hope that others will follow the nation-leading example set by Market Harborough Building Society in making further such important investments for the benefit of local people.”

The homes are being occupied on the basis of affordable rent and families are selected based on criteria set by Market Harborough District Council.