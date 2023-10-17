Your photos: Sunflower display by Kibworth resident is ‘the best yet’!
Well done Dave!
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST
For many summers Dave Harris’s colourful sunflowers have delighted and amazed residents and passers-by in Kimberley Street, Kibworth.
This year’s display (pictured in this article) was even more spectacular. Not just one flower atop the stalk, but stunning multi blooms appeared along its length climbing 5m (over 16ft) skywards from ground to roof top.
His neighbours have certainly been admiring it, with one saying: "Well done Dave. Can’t wait for next year, but it will be hard to beat this sensational show!"