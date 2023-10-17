Your photos: Sunflower display by Kibworth resident is ‘the best yet’!

Dave Harris’s colourful sunflowers have delighted and amazed residents and passers-by in Kimberley Street, Kibworth

This year’s display (pictured in this article) was even more spectacular. Not just one flower atop the stalk, but stunning multi blooms appeared along its length climbing 5m (over 16ft) skywards from ground to roof top.