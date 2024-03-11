Woodland sculptures unveiled in Market Harborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of woodland creature sculptures have been unveiled at a new affordable housing development in Market Harborough.

The new scheme of 45 shared ownership and affordable rent homes, owned and managed by leading housing provider, Stonewater, is part of a 215-home scheme developed by Avant Homes.

The four solid oakwood sculptures have been created by chainsaw carver, David Lucas. David created the pieces based on ecological surveys for the site, which highlighted the four carved animals – a badger, otter, owl and vole – were all native to the area the development is located in.

Two of the woodland creature sculptures at Farndon Fields

David said, “I was delighted to take on another commission with Stonewater for some new public art at Farndon Fields. The sculptures are all hand carved from local, sustainably sourced oak.

“Being made from a natural material like oak, the sculptures all have a tactile finish and will age with the surroundings over time. I hope the residents of Farndon Field love and enjoy the sculptures for many years to come."

Jennifer Bell, Development Manager at Stonewater for the Farndon Fields site added, “It’s been fantastic working with David and see the process he went through to create these beautiful sculptures.

“Stonewater places huge importance on installing public art on its housing developments, as we know the value these can bring to our customers both in terms of placemaking and visual interest. We know that we are not simply building safe and affordable homes, but we are creating communities that we want to thrive for many generations to come.”

The sculptures at Farndon Fields are the latest installation of public art on Stonewater sites, as the organisation launches its latest iteration of its nationwide competition to commission new artists for its latest housing schemes.