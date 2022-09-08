Winners and photos from Harborough's biggest gardening and flower show

It is the second largest show in Leicestershire and attracts entries from Rutland, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and north of Leicester. In total there were 320 exhibits across 98 categories.The club's chairman David Brumby said that members were a bit pensive considering the weather over the past few months and the effect that would have on the growing of fruit and vegetables. But with that in mind, 320 exhibits was an 'excellent result' and the show went very well.The club is 52 years old and has over 50 members. It meets every last Wednesday of the month at the Market Harborough Conservative Club, 7.45pm.Here are the winners of the cups and shields and photos from the event, taken by the Harborough Mail's Andy Carpenter: