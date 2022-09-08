Winners and photos from Harborough's biggest gardening and flower show
The Market Harborough and District Gardening Club and Flower Show's 47th annual show took place on Saturday (September 3) at the Congregational Church in Market Harborough.
It is the second largest show in Leicestershire and attracts entries from Rutland, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and north of Leicester. In total there were 320 exhibits across 98 categories.The club's chairman David Brumby said that members were a bit pensive considering the weather over the past few months and the effect that would have on the growing of fruit and vegetables. But with that in mind, 320 exhibits was an 'excellent result' and the show went very well.The club is 52 years old and has over 50 members. It meets every last Wednesday of the month at the Market Harborough Conservative Club, 7.45pm.Here are the winners of the cups and shields and photos from the event, taken by the Harborough Mail's Andy Carpenter:
Gardening Club Challenge Shield: Avril Pell Harborough Mail Cup: John Dawson York Trailers N W Tait Cup: Peter Eales York Trailers A J Westbury Cup: Margaret Cator Watney Mann Cup: Phil Burgess Davis-Dexter-Duckham Cup: Linda Caswell Walter Martin Trophy: Margaret Cator Punton Cup: Margaret Cator Sam Payne Shield: Graham Johnson York Trailers Brant Shield: Eric Kendrick Neville Bailey Cup: Eric Kendrick Lawrence Outwell Cup: Avril Pell Kitty Monk Trophy: Julie Hilliam George Gregory Cup: Margaret Cator Tony Twynham Cup: Julie Hilliam Gregory's Trophy: Susan Gray Medal Most Points - Ladies: Avril Pell Vann-Summers Shield: John Robinson National Dahlia Society Silver Medal and Certificate: Linda Caswell National Dahlia Society Bronze Medal and Certificate: Linda Caswell British Gladioli Society Medal: Graham Johnson British Geranium Society Silver Spoon: Eric Kendrick British Fuchsia Society Silver Spoon: Eric Kendrick National Vegetable Society Award: Mick Naylor Stan Cockerill Cup - top tray: John Dawson Fred Tombs Cup - top vase: John Robinson
Most Popular
-
1
Scarecrow festival set to return to Lubenham
-
2
Winners and photos from Harborough's biggest gardening and flower show
-
3
M&S launches new ‘Distilled’ spirits range - at £18 a bottle
-
4
Tesla hunger strike: Norwegian owners plead for help from Elon Musk to fix list of faults with their cars
-
5
The UK’s most reliable used cars: Honda, Mazda and Toyota dominate list of the models with fewest faults