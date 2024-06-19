Visit from digger brightens up Little Bowden Primary School’s Science Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rainy day was brightened up for Foundation students at Little Bowden Primary School, with a digger sent by local housebuilder Davidsons Homes, alongside contractor DTC Construction.

The special visit was set to coincide with the school’s Science Fair, so that the children could learn more about life on a construction site and the role different vehicles play in building a new home.

As part of the visit, the students received a talk going through the basics of health and safety onsite, as well as each having the opportunity to sit inside the digger and enthusiastically beep the horn.

Despite grey skies, the excited students relished the opportunity to get closer to the vehicle, which had been driven up from Davidsons Homes’ site off Kettering Road in Little Bowden.

Little Bowden students with the digger

Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons South, said: “We’ve recently visited another local school in Market Harborough with our digger, so when the teachers at Little Bowden Primary School got in touch to ask for a similar treat for their students, we had to say yes!

“Despite grey skies, the children were all smiles on the day, and were incredibly excited to each sit in the cab of the digger and beep the horn at passersby.”

Darren Coyne from DTC Construction said: “We were also able to tell the students a little more about the science and technology behind building homes, as well as letting them sit on the digger and have a go on the controls.

“We’re really pleased to have been part of the Science Fair, and to have been able to brighten up a grey day for the students at Little Bowden Primary School.”