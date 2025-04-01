Thorpebury’s charm attracts a mix of Leicestershire homebuyers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading housebuilder is showcasing why Thorpebury is becoming one of Leicestershire’s most desirable options for home buyers.

David Wilson Homes has enlisted one of its expert Sales Advisers, Valentine Gill, to share her favourite aspects of the housebuilder’s Thorpebury in the Limes development in Thorpebury near Barkby Thorpe.

Located just four miles north of Leicester city centre, the new community of Thorpebury offers residents the perfect balance of tranquillity and urban convenience.

Nestled within the Leicestershire countryside, residents have easy access to open green spaces, parks, and outdoor recreational facilities.

A kitchen in one of the show homes at Thorpebury in the Limes

Valentine said: “One of the biggest advantages to this area is its positioning nearby useful amenities and transport links, we’re local to Leicester city centre and the M1. Yet we’re surrounded by greenery, creating a countryside-feel, it’s really the best of both worlds.”

Balancing rural living with modern convenience, Thorpebury is well-connected to wealth of local amenities, including independent shops, supermarkets, and community facilities.

Valentine commented: “My favourite place close by to Thorpebury is Roots Farm Shop, they have fresh produce and hold brilliant events whatever the season.”

Since its launch in May 2022, Thorpebury in the Limes has welcomed both families and individuals, and is fast becoming a thriving community. Valentine said: “Thorpebury is a place for everyone, residents span from growing families, retirees, to young professionals.

Typical street scene at Thorpebury in the Limes

“There is a lovely community feel to the development and residents have a true sense of belonging. During the summer, residents regularly host small gatherings on the cricket pitch with refreshments for young children.”

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We have a wide range of properties available at Thorpebury in the Limes, many of which include exclusive incentives and savings opportunities.

“We encourage anyone interested in our homes to visit Valentine, tour our show homes, and discover the charming lifestyle on offer at the development.”

Located on Barkbythorpe Road, Thorpebury in the Limes currently hosts a selection of three, four, and five bedroom homes, with savings opportunities worth up to £37,500.

For more information about Thorpebury in the Limes, visit the website, or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.