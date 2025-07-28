From charming villages with pretty thatched cottages and welcoming pubs to bustling market towns popular with commuters, they are some of the county’s most sought-after locations.

We’ve looked at the latest house price data for neighbourhoods across England to calculate the parts of Leicestershire which have seen the biggest property price increases during the five years to September 2024 - the latest date for which localised statistics are available.

We’ve excluded Leicester from our list, focusing only on villages, towns and suburbs beyond the city limits.

However, there are a number of neighbourhoods within Leicester where house prices have soared too, with the biggest rise of 67.3% over the last five years recorded in the St Matthews and Highfields North area of the city.

Below are the 11 towns and villages in Leicestershire with the biggest percentage increase in house prices in the last five years, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics. They are listed in reverse order.

If you want to know where in the UK house prices are rising fastest, you can find the latest figures for cities across the country here.

Thringstone and Swannington - up 35.2% The average house price in Thringstone and Swannington, North West Leicestershire, rose by 35.2% to £238,000 during the five years ending in September 2024. That was the 11th biggest percentage increase in Leicestershire.

Market Harborough South and Little Bowden - up 35.3% The average house price in Market Harborough South and Little Bowden rose by 35.3% to £331,500 during the five years ending in September 2024. That was the 10th biggest percentage increase in Leicestershire.

Thorpe Astley - up 35.5% The average house price in Thorpe Astley, on the outskirts of Leicester, rose by 35.5% to £252,000 during the five years ending in September 2024. That was the 9th biggest percentage increase in Leicestershire.