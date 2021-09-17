See inside a beautiful Harborough garden that has been chosen as one of the nation's favourite gardens

Westbrooke House in Scotland Road, Little Bowden, has reached the Midlands final of the Nation’s Favourite Garden competition.

A garden near Market Harborough has been chosen as one of the nation's favourite gardens.

Westbrooke House in Scotland Road, Little Bowden, has reached the Midlands final of the Nation’s Favourite Garden competition.

Joanne and Bryan Drew have been opening their garden for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) for the past six years and have raised almost £13,000 this year alone with over 1, 500 visitors.

Westbrooke House in Scotland Road, Little Bowden, has reached the Midlands final of the Nation’s Favourite Garden competition.

The garden featured in Alan Titchmarsh’s 'Love your Garden' in May 2019 on ITV and has recently been photographed for a popular garden magazine.

Joanne and Bryan said: "Our six-acre garden includes a tree-lined drive of giant redwoods, wildlife pond, walled flower garden, walled kitchen garden, fernery, large collection of miniature hostas and woodland walks.

"The May opening features 10,000 tulips and the perennials and roses take over for the June opening."

Now they are hoping for your help to vote online for their garden via the NGS website - https://www.theenglishgarden.co.uk/ngs/

Westbrooke House in Scotland Road, Little Bowden, has reached the Midlands final of the Nation’s Favourite Garden competition.