Secure a brand-new home at Leicestershire development in time for summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading housing developer Barratt Homes is encouraging property seekers to spring into action to secure a brand-new home at Grange View in Hugglescote in time for the upcoming season.

The homebuilder is highlighting the sought-after location of its development which has proven popular amongst local home buyers after reaching the 88% sold milestone.

The Grange View development offers a wide range of three, four and five bedroom homes, and some of which are available for residents to settle into in time for the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are encouraging prospective home buyers to visit our Grange View development to secure their brand-new home in time for the warmer weather and to enjoy the fun days out and activities available close by.”

A typical Barratt Homes street scene at Grange View in Hugglescote

Grange View hosts a variety of four bedroom homes which are the ideal fit for families, such as the Alnmouth style home that comes with the opportunity for home buyers to save up to £31,899. Also, the homebuilder is offering up to £7,500 deposit contribution to aid house-hunters in securing the four bedroom Kingsville style home.

Conveniently located in the village of Hugglescote, Grange View provides its residents with the balance of semi-rural living with simple access to a large variety of amenities. The upcoming community benefits from a variety of shops on their doorstep supplying a collection of daily essentials.

With its ideal positioning, residents can enjoy simple links to many scenic trails, including the networks of footpaths at Kelham Bridge Nature Reserve and Sense Valley Forest Park, both located just over two miles away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For families with young children, Grange View provides a well-equipped children’s playground to ensure families can enjoy their summer without having to venture far from home.

The living room in a typical show home at Grange View

Additionally, Grange View includes well-connected travel links to and from the M1, A42 and A511, allowing the community to maintain a semi-rural lifestyle whilst keeping the bustling city life close by, ensuring the opportunity for days out in Leicester city centre are accessible.

For more information about the homes available this summer at Grange View, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8472.