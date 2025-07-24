Room to grow: Housebuilder spotlights family homes at Leicestershire development

Typical street scene at Thorpebury in the Limes

David Wilson Homes is encouraging property seekers in search of style and practicality to explore the options available at its Thorpebury in the Limes development in Thorpebury.

Located on Barkbythorpe Road, the development offers a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties. Among the selection of newly-released properties is the professionally designed four bedroom Kirkdale style home.

Designed with flexibility in mind, the Kirkdale is ideal for family life, featuring an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area, alongside a convenient utility room to keep household tasks neatly tucked away. A separate lounge with a bay-fronted window completes the ground floor, offering a welcoming space for relaxing or entertaining.

Upstairs offers four double bedrooms, with a spacious main bedroom benefitting from a stylish en suite for added comfort and privacy.

The kitchen inside a Kirkdale show home

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “The Kirkdale home has been cleverly designed to maximise space and style, showcasing the benefits of modern living in a stunning location. With its open-plan living areas and spacious bedrooms, it’s an excellent choice for growing families.

“We encourage anyone interested in joining the Thorpebury community to visit our expert sales team and explore the high-quality homes available.”

Positioned in a prime location, Thorpebury in the Limes is bordered by expansive green spaces, offering residents a peaceful backdrop for outdoor recreation as the summer months arrive.

Located less than two miles away, the village of Thurmaston provides easy access to everyday essentials, with a range of supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants. For commuters, the development is conveniently situated just over five miles from Leicester city centre, offering a straightforward journey into the heart of Leicester.

For more information about the homes available at Thorpebury in the Limes, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.

For a wider range of homes available in Leicestershire, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.