Property Focus: Opulent and striking, this huge £2.45m home near Harborough is certainly eye-catching
This photo gallery is part of a regular column that focusses on stunning houses for sale in the Harborough area
Situated on 24 acres of land, the Rectory in Arthingworth is now on the market for £2,450,000.
This gives people a rare opportunity to see inside such an opulent building in our area.
The versatile property on the edge of the village has two annexes, offices, swimming pool and garages for 12 cars, along with 24 acres of gardens and paddocks.
Here are some photos of the property, which is on the market with Savills For more information call them on 01780 695032 or visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/110458235#/?channel=RES_BUY