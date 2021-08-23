The beautiful views from the property

Property Focus: Fancy waking up to these views with your morning coffee near a Harborough canal?

This photo gallery is part of a regular column that focusses on stunning houses for sale in the Harborough area

Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:09 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:14 pm

It is not often that you can wake up to these amazing views - and still be within walking distance of Harborough's town centre.

This three bedroom town house is set just off the canal basin in Union Wharf in the heart of town.

It has an open plan kitchen and dining room - and two balconies from which to take in the breath-taking views.

It is on the market with McCallum Marsh (01858 790120) for a guide price of £495,000. For more information, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/111824282#/?channel=RES_BUY

The living area

The property is based by the canal at Union Wharf

The outside of the property

