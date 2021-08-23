Property Focus: Fancy waking up to these views with your morning coffee near a Harborough canal?

It is not often that you can wake up to these amazing views - and still be within walking distance of Harborough's town centre.

This three bedroom town house is set just off the canal basin in Union Wharf in the heart of town.

It has an open plan kitchen and dining room - and two balconies from which to take in the breath-taking views.

It is on the market with McCallum Marsh (01858 790120) for a guide price of £495,000. For more information, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/111824282#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. The beautiful views from the property Photo Sales

2. The living area Photo Sales

3. The property is based by the canal at Union Wharf Photo Sales

4. The outside of the property Photo Sales