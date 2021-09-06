Property Focus: Amazing village home with a bold contemporary design near Harborough that has always been ahead of its time

It's not a home you would expect to find in a quiet Harborough district village - but it certainly stands out.

Peatling End in Peatling Magna has always been ahead of its time but it has been substantially remodelled in recent years with a bold contemporary look with an open plan layout.

It is on the market Fox Sales and Lettings for a guide price of £925,000.

The estate agents said: "The house, which dates back to the early 1960s, was designed by one of the area's leading industrial designers Douglas H.Smith and was very much ahead of its time and with large light living spaces centred on an atrium.

"Although the house has now been re imagined and brought into the 21st Century, it honours and builds on the vision created by Douglas Smith all those years ago. Features include polished and painted concrete floors, high ceilings, an incredible glazed walkway and lots of exposed timber."

To find out more call Fox Sales and Lettings on 0116 452 0212 or visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/81561384#/?channel=RES_BUY

