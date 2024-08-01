Prestigious industry awards won by Bellway site managers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The high quality of the work delivered by two senior site managers at Bellway developments in Wellingborough and Desborough has been recognised with prestigious national awards.

Martin Elderton and Cymon Robinson have secured Quality Awards in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition. This places them among the industry’s elite as only 449 winners were chosen from a pool of 8,000 site managers. Ten per cent of this year’s winners were Bellway site managers.

Martin oversees construction at Bellway’s Chestnut Vale development in Wellingborough, while Cymon is responsible for the homes being built at Weavers Fields in Desborough.

Martin, from Higham Ferrers, said: “It feels truly incredible to win this award. This is an achievement that site managers like me aspire to attain. I recall admiring past winners and feeling inspired by their accomplishments. Now, having won this award, I am filled with passion and pride, not just for myself, but for my entire team.

Cymon Robinson, Senior Site Manager at Bellway’s Weavers Fields

“My primary goal is to create high-quality homes that I am proud of and that customers are delighted to call their own.”

Cymon, from Northampton, said: “Winning a Pride in the Job award means everything. It is recognition for all the hard work we put in throughout the year. This is my third win and each win has meant something different to me.

“At Weavers Fields, we have a consistent approach to all plots and do not drop our standards. We build every home as if it were our own.”

The winning site managers are now automatically entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be awarded later in the year.

Martin Elderton, Senior Site Manager at Bellway’s Chestnut Vale

The NHBC runs the Pride in the Job awards annually and every site registered with them is automatically entered into the competition. Each site manager is judged on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Iain Hunter,Construction Director for BellwayNorthern Home Counties, said: “The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade.

“The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at both Weavers Fields and Chestnut Vale.

“I would like to congratulate Cymon, Martin,and every member of their fabulous site teams for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”

Bellway Northern Home Counties is building 180 new homes at Chestnut Vale as part of the wider Stanton Cross development to the east of Wellingborough and 350 new homes at Weavers Fields within a new community off Stoke Road in Desborough.

To find out more about Bellway’s high-quality new homes in Northamptonshire,see https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties.