New showhomes set to be unveiled

William Davis Homes will unveil two new showhomes at Wellington Place, Market Harborough

The doors are set to be opened to two expertly decorated new showhomes at Wellington Place in Market Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Davis Homes will welcome visitors to the launch of its four-bedroom Beamish and Solent showhomes at the development, off Leicester Road, on Saturday, February 8, and Sunday, February 9.

Both the Beamish and Solent showhomes have been professionally styled throughout by interior designers Artspace to show how the properties can be decorated to suit families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artspace’s team have styled the Solent showhome in a scheme of rich greens and fresh yellows, while the Beamish showhome has been decorated using a palette of blue tones with gold and black accents.

The design scheme within the Beamish will include a cat-themed bedroom, while in the Solent, one of the children’s bedrooms will include a children’s art gallery.

Michele Rose, group sales and marketing director for William Davis Homes, said: “We’re looking forward to opening the doors to the Solent and Beamish showhomes to visitors at Wellington Place and hearing their feedback.

“The design schemes in the two homes are very different to one another and show off the different looks which can be created in these homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both showhomes are four-bedroom designs and looking around them will give visitors a sense of the lifestyle which people moving to the development can enjoy.”

Both the Solent and Beamish homes feature a kitchen/dining room, separate lounge, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor, with four bedrooms – one en-suite – and a family bathroom on the first floor.

William Davis Homes is building a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes at Wellington Place.

The Solent and Beamish showhomes will be open for viewings from 11am to 5pm over both days of the launch weekend, and seven days a week thereafter.

For more information, visit https://www.williamdavis.co.uk/development/wellington-place/