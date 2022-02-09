New £6 million blueprint launched to build 27 'affordable' homes in Harborough

Matthew Moore (director, Venture Properties Group), Allan Fisher (director of development and assets, NCHA), Cllr Phil King (leader of Harborough Borough Council), Katy Mercer (director, Mercer Building Solutions).

A new £6 million blueprint to build 27 “affordable” homes in Market Harborough has been launched.

Work has now started on the new mini-estate on Windmill Road off Tymecrosse Gardens in the north of the town.

Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) is working hand in hand with Harborough District Council to mastermind the housing scheme.

(left to right) Raj Patel (strategic housing and enabling officer, Harborough Borough Council), Mark Stuart (construction manager, Mercer), Thomas Day (community partnerships, Harborough Borough Council), Matthew Moore (director, Venture Properties Group), Allan Fisher (director of development and assets, NCHA), Cllr Phil King (leader of Harborough Borough Council), Catherine Hewitt (development and new business manager, NCHA), Anna Campbell (head of sales, NCHA), Bob Cosgrove (site manager, Mercer), Katy Mercer (director, Mercer).

The new properties will be made up of a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows.

Some 15 will be sold for shared ownership and 12 will be let at an “affordable rent”.

Nottingham Community Housing Association already own and manage 2,400 homes across Leicestershire.

But the Windmill Road project, which is costing £6.16 million altogether, will be their first in Market Harborough.

Groundworks start on the site

“Working in partnership with Harborough District Council, NCHA have planned a scheme to help locals struggling to afford their own home to rent or buy,” said the housing association.

“It’s a thoughtfully-designed development and will offer plenty of choice for local people on different stages of the property ladder.”

All the new homes will have their own private garden and parking.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “We have an excellent record for making affordable homes happen.

“I am delighted that the council has been able to work in partnership with NCHA to provide these fantastic houses for the community.

“They will be a massive help to those people on our housing waiting list struggling to find a property within their budget.”

Allan Fisher, the housing association’s Director of Development and Assets, said: “It has been a positive start getting the groundworks under way.

“We look forward to seeing the new development take shape and contributing 27 new affordable homes to the area.”

The housing set-up is working with VentURe Properties Group and Mercer Building Solutions to build the new homes.

VentURe director Matthew Moore said: “Having worked closely with our valued partners NCHA and Harborough DC (council) for a number of years, we are delighted to now be working alongside Mercer Building solutions in bringing the scheme at Tymecrosse Gardens forward.

“This is one of a number of affordable homes schemes that VentURe are developing across the region.”

Katy Mercer, Director of Mercers, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with VentURe and NCHA to deliver much-needed affordable housing to Market Harborough.

“This is an exciting project and we are looking forward to delivering this scheme.”

The scheme, designed by IMA (Leicester) Ltd, is being funded by Homes England and Nottingham Community Housing Association.

It’s expected to be completed by November 2022.

You can express your interest in the shared ownership properties by emailing Nottingham Community Housing Association at [email protected]