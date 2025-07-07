New homes released at Stanton Under Bardon following successful launch event

Allison Homes East Midlands has officially released the first homes for sale at its brand-new development, St Mary’s Chase, in Stanton Under Bardon, marking the first development in Leicestershire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch event, held on Wednesday 19 June at Kirby Muxloe Golf Club, gave prospective buyers the chance to view site plans, discover pricing, and reserve homes off-plan. Despite the soaring temperatures, the event saw an enthusiastic turnout, with strong interest continuing in the days that followed.

Amy Gormley, Head of Sales at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “Local home buyers have had St Mary’s Chase on their radar for some time, so it was a real privilege to speak with visitors, showcase the designs available, and see such a positive response.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary’s Chase will deliver a total of 50 new homes to the village of Stanton Under Bardon, including a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom properties. Eight homes within the development will be designated as affordable housing.

New homes in Stanton under Bardon are now for sale. Photo: Allison Homes East Midlands Limited

The first homes released for sale include a selection of three- and four-bedroom detached homes, with prices starting from £310,000. A variety of additional house types will follow in future releases.

Construction on the development began in May 2025, following outline planning permission in June 2024 and full planning approval in March 2025. Work is already well underway, with footings in place and the road network starting to take shape. A show home is expected to launch in Autumn 2025.

Located just off Main Street, Stanton-under-Bardon, St Mary’s Chase has been thoughtfully designed to offer a diverse range of house styles and price points to appeal to a broad mix of buyers, while integrating seamlessly with the existing community. The development will also include open green spaces, a children’s play area, and new tree planting in line with the nearby National Forest. Existing public footpaths will be preserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its commitment to supporting the local area, Allison Homes is investing £600,000 into community infrastructure, with funds allocated towards education, healthcare, recreation, and public transport services.

Visitors enjoying the launch event. Photo: Allison Homes East Midlands Limited

Amy Gormley added: “This is a truly exciting time for Allison Homes East Midlands, and we are proud that St Mary’s Chase is the first development under our new regional division. The interest so far has been fantastic, and we’re looking forward to welcoming our first residents in the near future.”