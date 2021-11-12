Make your home the envy of your friends: seven festive plants that are easy to care for

Experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together a list of perfect, low maintenance Christmas centrepieces and scents.
They’ve looked at varieties including traditional festive foliage choices like poinsettia, holly, and rosemary, all the way to unusual blooms like the Christmas cactus, desert roses and African violets.
1. Poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima)
Poinsettias are a pretty, bright plant that is widely grown indoors over Christmas for their beautiful, red bracts. They should only be watered once the compost has begun to dry out. Overwatering poinsettias can really damage the plant, instead, regularly misting the plant with a spray bottle is beneficial, especially when flowering.
2. Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera)
The Christmas cactus is nothing to do with either the Christmas tradition or the story of Christ’s birth, but they are easy to maintain during cooler months. They look amazing too, flowering from late November all the way to late January. They will live happily in humid environments like kitchens and bathrooms, as they grow in tropical rainforests in the wild. During the summer months, when the risk of frost has gone, they can be placed outside. This will help to ripen new growth and encourages flowering. Keep them in a shady spot and protect them from slugs
3. Rosemary (Salvia Rosmarinus)
Rosemary is the most authentic Christmas plant about, as it’s thought to be one of the plants in the manger where baby Jesus was cradled.
The plant is an attractive evergreen shrub with needle-like leaves, and it is super easy to care for. Provide the herb with well-drained, sandy soil and a solid amount of sunlight. These plants thrive in warm, humid environments and should be moved into a cosy spot in the home over the winter months.
4. Desert Rose (Adenium)
These strong plants are native to regions with warm climates, so should be kept out of the cold at all costs. When kept as a house plant, they are the perfect specimens for nervous or novice gardeners. A fat trunk is an indicator of health on this plant, whereas a skinny stem is the plant screaming that it needs watering.
