Leicestershire site manager named Best in the Country for quality

A Site Manager overseeing the construction at David Wilson Homes’ Thorpebury in the Limes development in Thorpebury has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Jonathan Lindsey (41) has won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high quality sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

Jonathan Lindsey, Site Manager at Thorpebury in the Limes

With 19 years of dedicated service at David Wilson Homes, Jonathan has received his third Pride in the Job Quality Award as Site Manager at Thorpebury in the Limes.

Reflecting on his achievement, Jonathan said: “It’s an incredible feeling – not just for me, but for the entire site team – to win this award for the third year in a row. We earned this recognition through hard work, a continuous focus on improving standards, and a shared commitment to delivering the best possible homes to our customers.

“I’d like to extend special thanks to Wayne Shooter, Dan Hickson, and Kieran Sayer, who form the core of the site management team, along with the guidance of our Contracts Manager, Ben Derbyshire. Their support has been key to us receiving this award.”

The awards recognise the top 5% of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Typical street scene at Thorpebury in the Limes

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re so proud of Jonathan for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Thorpebury in the Limes and for our customers.

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.