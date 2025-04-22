Leicestershire home buyers invited to open house event this weekend

Typical kitchen in the Kennet style home at Thorpebury in the Limes

Leading developer David Wilson Homes is inviting Leicestershire property seekers to an exclusive event this weekend at its Thorpebury in the Limes development in Thorpebury.

The free to attend open house event – taking place on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th April from 10am to 5pm – brings an opportunity for house hunters to tour all the current homes at the development that are available to move into.

Property seekers are invited to engage with David Wilson Homes’ expert sales team and tour a variety of properties, including the four bedroom Holden and Bradgate and three bedroom Kennett and Hadley style homes.

Visitors can learn how the housebuilder could boost their deposit, helping them to borrow less on a mortgage. For example, one of the Kennett properties comes with home upgrades worth £9,000 and a deposit contribution of up to £17,500.

A typical street scene at Thorpebury in the Limes

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “This event is a great opportunity for prospective buyers to find out more about the properties available at Thorpebury in the Limes, and learn how they can save when moving into a brand-new home.

“Our friendly Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions visitors may have, including details about our helpful moving schemes, designed to help people climb the property ladder.”

Located on Barkbythorpe Road, the development offers a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes, many of which are available under the housebuilder’s Part Exchange scheme.

The scheme allows second-steppers to bypass the worries of the traditional selling process, with David Wilson Homes acting as a guaranteed buyer. Homeowners can remain in their current property until their brand-new home is ready.

Thorpebury in the Limes also benefits from a prime location, surrounded by green open spaces – ideal for enjoying outdoor activities as summer approaches.

Less than two miles away, the village of Thurmaston offers convenient access to a range of amenities, including supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants. Plus, the development is conveniently situated less than five miles from Leicester city centre, making commuting a breeze.

For more information about the event or the homes available at Thorpebury in the Limes, call the sales team on 033 3355 8483.

To view the wider range of homes available in Leicestershire, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.