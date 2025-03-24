Last chance to buy at Market Harborough Shared Ownership development

Interior of a Platform Home Ownership property.

Home seekers in Market Harborough have the final chance to snap up a Shared Ownership home in the town, with just two homes remaining at a popular development.

Naseby Square sits within walking distance of the charming town centre, with the high-quality two- and three-bedroom homes proving to be very popular, while meeting the heightened demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in the region.

Platform Home Ownership has provided a variety of energy-efficient homes at the development, with a terraced, semi-detached and detached offering, all available through the Shared Ownership scheme.

Shared Ownership allows homebuyers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales through at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Naseby Square has provided families, downsizers, commuters and more home seekers to secure their dream, contemporary home through a more accessible method, with modern fittings and added space for remote working meaning their home is well equipped for the future.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

One of the final home styles available to purchase in Market Harborough is the three-bedroom Skippon, a spacious terraced home, which can meet the needs of a variety of buyers, and available for £134,500 for a 40 per cent share value.

The Skippon opens up into a large hallway, off which spans a cosy lounge space with room for two sofas, an armchair and television stand, and a modern, fitted kitchen-diner leading out into the turfed rear garden.

Also downstairs are a ground floor bathroom and extra storage space, below the stairs up to the bedrooms.

Upstairs are two large bedrooms spanning the length of the Skippon, with a stylish family bathroom and smaller room on the other side, which could be repurposed as a creche, walk-in wardrobe, home office or dressing room.

The home is fitted with central heating and double-glazed windows, while there is allocated parking on the driveway and a 10-year build warranty, all of which comes as standard with all Platform Home Ownership properties.

Market Harborough is a historic town in south-east Leicestershire, with a number of great places to eat around its centre, famed locally for its cobbled streets and historic feel.

The town sits off the major A6 road which links to the A14 and A47, making nearby Kettering, Leicester, Northampton, Stamford and Peterborough all more easily accessible.

Families are served by Farndon Fields Primary School and the Robert Smyth Academy, both rated Good in their latest Ofsted reports, with an abundance of local sports clubs and green spaces nearby.

Rada Knezevic, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “Naseby Square has helped to a number of buyers to secure their dream home, many of whom may have thought home ownership was not achievable.

“We’re delighted to have found the solution for so many home seekers, with the benefit of a great town on their doorstep.

“Market Harborough is a great place to live, and we don’t expect the Skippon to be on the market for too much longer. I’d recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

For further details on Naseby Square and the Skippon, visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/property/skippon-naseby-square or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

