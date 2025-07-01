Judges inspect Harborough in Bloom’s hard work as the town goes for gold once again

Judges from the East Midlands In Bloom competition paid a visit to Market Harborough on Monday (June 30) to examine the hard work of the Harborough in Bloom volunteers. (Photo: David Helsby)

The hard work of the Harborough in Bloom volunteers went under the microscope again when the judges came to town!

Judges from the East Midlands In Bloom competition paid a visit to Market Harborough on Monday (June 30) to examine the floral delights of Welland Park, the Memorial Gardens and Friendship Park in the town centre, as well as the railway station, St Luke’s Hospital and Ridgeway Primary Academy.

Judge Liz Alun-Jones said she was impressed with the 'inspiring projects' in the town and said that Market Harborough should be very proud of the efforts of the Harborough in Bloom volunteers.

Market Harborough In Bloom have won the Large Town category of the contest for the past three years and have entered the contest again with support from Harborough District Council and its environmental contractor FCC Environment.

The results of this year’s East Midlands In Bloom competition will be announced in September.