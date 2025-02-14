Housebuilder spotlights latest properties at its Leicestershire development

Leading developer David Wilson Homes is spotlighting the latest featured properties at one of its Leicestershire developments.

For home buyers looking to move in 2025, David Wilson Homes is highlighting its properties available to secure before the rise of Stamp Duty fees in April.

Nestled in Leicestershire’s countryside, off Tweed Street, New Lubbesthorpe is home to a range of two to five bedroom properties, many of which are ready to move into.

Available to move into before the Stamp Duty increases is the two bedroom Wilford style home, ideal for working professionals and first-time buyers looking for a modern space to call home. This home includes a spacious open-plan living and dining room, completed with French doors leading to the garden, and a stylish kitchen.

A typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' New Lubbesthorpe development

Upstairs includes two generous double bedrooms, separated by a modern family bathroom.

This featured property is currently the only Wilford style home available at the development, which includes an upgraded kitchen, worth £3,000, and flooring throughout, valued at £3,000. Additionally, home buyers could secure up to £14,500 towards their deposit on the Wilford.

Surrounded by open green space, New Lubbesthorpe offers home buyers the desired semi-rural location with a selection of great amenities nearby including a primary school.

Conveniently, the development also offers simple access to the range of retailers at Fosse Park shopping centre, less than four miles away. New Lubbesthorpe also benefits from excellent road links to Leicester city centre, ideal for commuters.

A street view of the Fairway and Cannington style homes at New Lubbesthorpe

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “The homes available at New Lubbesthorpe have been designed to meet the ever-changing needs of modern buyers.

“The development offers a variety of options for families and first-time buyers seeking modern and stylish homes, ideally located near charming local amenities.

“We encourage anyone interested to visit the marketing suite, where they can find out more about the deals available and the process of securing a quick and hassle-free move into one of our brand-new homes.”

To find out more about the homes available at New Lubbesthorpe, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

Alternatively, to view the wider range of homes available in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire.