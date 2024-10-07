Housebuilder invites property seekers to exclusive event in Leicestershire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading developer David Wilson Homes is inviting property seekers to an event at its Grange View development in Hugglescote this weekend.

The Home Mover Event will take place on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th October, and will give house hunters the chance to view the final five homes remaining at the development on Grange Road.

The homebuilder’s team of friendly Sales Advisers will be on hand to offer free advice on how to secure one of the sought-after properties available at the Leicestershire development.

Additionally, an Independent Financial Adviser will be readily available to support those looking to progress on the property ladder with David Wilson Homes.

A typical street scene at Grange View

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Leicestershire buyers to view the final homes remaining at our Grange View development.

“Our expert sales team will be available throughout the event to assist with any queries potential buyers may have. Visitors will also have the exciting opportunity to explore exclusive offers on our homes, with savings of up to £28,000 available.”

The last homes available at this peaceful village development include a selection of three and five bedroom properties.

The popular three bedroom Cannington style home is the ideal fit for young families, and offers buyers the chance to receive a deposit contribution of up to £15,000. Plus, selected Cannington homes are available with an upgraded kitchen.

Residents at Grange View can benefit from a variety of local shops on their doorstep for daily essentials, as well as proximity to the National Forest and nearby nature reserves, suitable for picturesque weekend walks.

Commuters will appreciate the convenience of having the M1 and M42 just a short drive away, and Leicester city centre only 10 miles away from the development.