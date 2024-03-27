House-hunters take virtual tour of new Desborough development before it is built

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Potential buyers visiting Bellway’s Weavers Fields development, off Stoke Road, have been taking advantage of interactive tours provided via a digital screen at the state-of-the-art sales centre.

The tour allows them to explore the development, which opened to the public in October, and even ‘visit’ the plot they are interested in and see what the surrounding homes will look like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The ‘street view’ capability has been by far the most popular aspect of our digital options since the sales centre opened,” said Amy Hughes, Sales Manager for Bellway Northern Home Counties.

Bellway’s interactive sales office at their Weavers Fields development in Desborough.

“Visitors who have a particular plot in mind enjoy playing around with this option to explore the street they might live on. They can look around to see how the house they like will look alongside its neighbours and what the view is like across the street.

“It’s proved to be a great way of helping customers visualise the development, which can be a challenge at the start of a new scheme when most of the homes are still under construction.”

Visitors can also use the digital screen to explore the different house types available at Weavers Fields.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amy said: “While there is nothing quite like walking around a real home, the digital option is a great way of finding out what it’s like inside the different house types. It’s so much more interactive than looking at floorplans, and for some people, it makes it much easier to get a feel for what the properties are like.

“Meanwhile, for the ‘in-real-life’ experience, we have two gorgeous show homes now open on site which people are finding inspiring to visit in person.”

The show homes at Weavers Fields are the three-bedroom Coppersmith and the four-bedroom Pargeter house types. Both have open-plan kitchen/dining rooms with French doors to the garden and separate sitting rooms, while the Pargeter has a snug area to the end of the living room and a utility room. Upstairs, both properties have en suite main bedrooms.

There are also two further completed homes which are available to view at Weavers Fields, in Bellway’s four-bedroom Reedmaker and Arkwright house styles. The Arkwright view home also serves as a design studio where buyers can choose the various options to personalise their home, such as flooring, tiling and kitchen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is also a Bellway House to Home plot on site. This is a property that allows customers to see how the house is constructed in detail so they can find out about sustainable practices and the materials used. It showcases the different finishing stages, from installing the cabling and pipework to fitting sockets, switches, and joinery, and the installation of the kitchen, flooring and tiling.

Bellway Northern Home Counties is building 350 homes at Weavers Fields, which will include 280 private homes and 70 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership, as part of a new neighbourhood of 700 homes across the wider site.