Homes for heroes: Leicestershire development proves ideal for key workers

David Wilson Homes is shining a spotlight on a development which is proving popular with key workers in Leicestershire.

Located on Newton Lane, Wigston Meadows North in Wigston is providing locational excellence for those working in surrounding key worker institutions.

With convenient road links, the development is less than five miles from Leicester Royal Infirmary, providing hospital staff with an easy commute to work.

Additionally, the development also benefits from being less than two miles away from 10 educational institutions, providing a convenient base for teachers and education workers alike.

DWEM - A CGI street scene at Wigston Meadows North

Wigston Meadows North also provides a simple and peaceful respite for emergency service employees working at Wigston Fire and Rescue Station, positioned less than a mile from the development.

For qualifying key workers, the developer is offering its Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme. Under this initiative, for every £20,000 spent on the price of a new David Wilson home, the developer will contribute £1,000 towards the buyer’s deposit, up to a maximum of £15,000.

For example, for a home costing £300,000, a total of £15,000 could be provided by the developer towards the home buyer’s deposit.

The sectors in which purchasers are deemed eligible for the scheme are those working in the NHS, Education, Police Force, Fire Service, Ministry of Defence, Environmental Service, National Highways, Transport Scotland and Transport for Wales, Probation Service, Local Authority, the RNLI and the Prison Service.

DWEM - A CGI of the new homes at Wigston Meadows North

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of key workers and NHS staff.

“At David Wilson Homes, we understand the importance of having a comfortable and convenient home, especially for those who dedicate their lives to serving our communities.

“Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme is a token of our appreciation, making the journey onto the property ladder more accessible for those who have been a pillar of strength for all of us.

“We invite key workers to explore our Wigston Meadows North development, which we believe offers the ideal backdrop in Wigston for a well-deserved home.”

Surrounded by greenery, Wigston Meadows North offers a range of three and four bedroom homes, with a wide range of amenities nearby including high-street retailers, a bakery, and a choice of supermarkets.